Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders.

Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of 10 in Illinois and Arizona trusted Biden more than Sanders in a crisis.

Gloved poll workers and hand sanitizer dispensers met voters in the Florida, Illinois and Arizona nominating contests.

