Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

In Dublin, Georgia St.

Patrick's Day is one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Now due to COVID-19 concerns all festivities have been cancelled.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Cancels St. Patrick's Day

Gym says non-memebers are able to go to kinetix health club to work out.

A 1-day visit cost 10 dollars.

Today is saint patrick's day... today is saint patrick's day... but it didn't quite feel that way in laurens county.

41 nbc's peyton lewis travelled to dublin... and she has more.

0:33- 0:51 0:58- 1:11 0:33- 0:51 0:58- 1:11 1:16-1:22 st.

Patricks day in dublin, looks very different this year than it usually does.

Despite it being a beautiful day, many of the festivities were cancelled and residents are staying inside their homes.

Last week, the dublin city government announced that they would be cancelling this years st.

Patricks day festivities due to concerns over the coronavirus.

There are currently 1-hundred 46 cases in georgia, but none in middle georgia so far.

Governor brian kemp is encouraging people to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times, and practice quarantining if they can.

The events in dublin typically hold thousands of people, but the city is empty this year.

Local business owner, natailie curry, says she's sad this years events had to be cancelled.

But thinks it was the right decision.

"it's obviosly an interesting time for local businesses, a little bit unnerving but we are prayerful and we are hopeful and we believe in our community, and we're praying that our community stays safe.

Like i said i think it's city government says ... certain sponsors for the saint patricks day festivities this year.... are choosing to postpone their



Recent related news from verified sources

Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day

Armagh, Northern Ireland, Mar 17, 2020 / 08:32 am (CNA).- You are never alone, even in the isolation...
CNA - Published

St. Patrick's Day subdued across the world amid virus crisis

BOSTON (AP) — St. Patrick's Day revelers across the world tried to salvage the holiday with...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesNewsdayazcentral.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

wavetop

michael grey RT @MarketWatch: St. Patrick's Day is generally the highest-grossing day for U.S. bars and restaurants, Nielsen says. So what happens if th… 44 minutes ago

PipsToDollars

Leilani Pips ™ St. Patrick’s Day buzzkill: Coronavirus cancels celebrations, hits bars and restaurants hard https://t.co/89bKCmVIFQ 2 hours ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch St. Patrick's Day is generally the highest-grossing day for U.S. bars and restaurants, Nielsen says. So what happen… https://t.co/WWs7SerZOW 2 hours ago

lmracham

Linda Musonza RT @CBSNews: Ireland cancels all St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus https://t.co/hqw9IKPaw0 https://t.co/kZ5PnUxYkS 2 hours ago

seanlivelsberg

Sean Livelsberger When coronavirus cancels St Patrick’s Day ⁦@Simpsons_tweets⁩ ⁦@SimpsonsQOTD⁩ https://t.co/Jfi1LlNw8p 2 hours ago

ShadyCadee

ShadyCadee Us: it's not like its gonna cancel a whole holiday Coronavirus: cancels St. Patrick's day celebrations Us: https://t.co/2c2YVxbIJd 4 hours ago

PhillieByNaTUre

COSMIC WARRIOR RT @MarketWatch: How has the coronavirus affected your St. Patrick's Day plans? https://t.co/tkfn4Uuzfz 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Turns St. Patrick's Day Celebration Into More Uncertainty [Video]

Coronavirus Turns St. Patrick's Day Celebration Into More Uncertainty

One of the busiest days of the year for bars has become an empty echo of the holiday, and many bar owners worry about survival. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
St. Patrick's Day Spirit Alive And Well Despite Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

St. Patrick's Day Spirit Alive And Well Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Vittoria Woodill reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:39Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.