Stephen Barclay on economic measures for Covid-19

Stephen Barclay, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, reaffirms the chancellor's message that the government will do 'whatever it takes' to support businesses through the Covid-19 outbreak, and believes the country is well placed to do this coming from a strong economic base following measures in the last decade.

Report by Etemadil.

