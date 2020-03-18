Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders To 'Reassess' His Campaign

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has 1153 delegates.

Sanders has 861 delegates.

According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure to drop out of the race.

Democrats want to avoid a hard primary battle similar to 2016.

Some of Sanders closest allies are telling him to campaign through the primaries, even if he can’t win.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

A JAN.

30, 2019, FILE PHOTO Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders to assess future of his campaign after string of losses

Don’t expect a quick decision by Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether to end his presidential campaign....
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteReutersUSATODAY.comCBC.caNPRNYTimes.comCBS News


Joe Biden notches 3 more victories; Bernie Sanders reassessing campaign

Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign [Video]

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in three primaries [Video]

Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in three primaries

Joe Biden rolled to blowout victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries, expanding his lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November and increasing pressure on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.