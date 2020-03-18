Global  

Princess Beatrice changing wedding plans due to coronavirus

Princess Beatrice changing wedding plans due to coronavirus

Princess Beatrice changing wedding plans due to coronavirus

Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have changed her wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

