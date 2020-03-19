Global  

Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive





As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday.

The bill provides free testing, expanded funding for food security programs and paid sick, family and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or fewer.

