Covid-19 | ‘Functioning under local challenges’: India on Iran situation

Ministry of External Affairs spoke on evacuation of Indians from Iran amid the coronavirus threat.

Speaking in the national capital, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the India is working under local challenges in Iran.

MEA added that around 590 people have been evacuated from Iran so far.

Adequate care has been taken to help Indians all over the world, MEA officials added.

