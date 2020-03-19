Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: STWD, AGO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Starwood Property Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Barry S.

Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of STWD, for a cost of $9.21 each, for a total investment of $2.01M.

Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Is trading down about 10.2% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Chief Investment Officer Andrew T.

Feldstein purchased $1.49M worth of Assured Guaranty, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $29.77 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Feldstein purchased AGO on 23 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $25.49M at an average of $46.03 per share.

Assured Guaranty is trading off about 10.8% on the day Thursday.

Investors are able to grab AGO at a price even lower than Feldstein did, with shares trading as low as $17.42 in trading on Thursday -- that's 41.5% below Feldstein's purchase price.