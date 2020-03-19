Global  

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to 'protect the vulnerable' amid coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to 'protect the vulnerable' amid coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to 'protect the vulnerable' amid coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth II has urged people to "protect the most vulnerable" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she insisted people must "come together to work as one" in limiting the spread of the virus.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Important Message From Queen Elizabeth Regarding Coronavirus Crisis

Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out – and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are amplifying her message,...
Just Jared - Published

UK puts military on standby, queen addresses anxious nation

The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby over the coronavirus crisis on Thursday...
Reuters - Published


