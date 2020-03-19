State Department Instructs
Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad' The State Department issued
the Level 4 travel advisory on Thursday,
telling Americans in certain terms: do not travel.
While not a mandate,
hundreds of Americans have found
themselves trapped overseas, as global
travel has been halted by the coronavirus.
Many have taken to social media,
saying they've received little to no help from
American embassies or the State Department.
American in Philippines, via 'USA Today' The directive comes a mere
four days after issuing a Level 3 travel advisory,
which recommended "reconsidering travel." Matthew Schmidt, Professor, via 'USAToday' The State Department also
issued a directive for Americans
currently in other counties.
State Department, via 'USA Today' It stated that
"U.S. citizens who live abroad
should avoid all international travel."