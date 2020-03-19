State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad' The State Department issued the Level 4 travel advisory on Thursday, telling Americans in certain terms: do not travel.

While not a mandate, hundreds of Americans have found themselves trapped overseas, as global travel has been halted by the coronavirus.

Many have taken to social media, saying they've received little to no help from American embassies or the State Department.

American in Philippines, via 'USA Today' The directive comes a mere four days after issuing a Level 3 travel advisory, which recommended "reconsidering travel." Matthew Schmidt, Professor, via 'USAToday' The State Department also issued a directive for Americans currently in other counties.

State Department, via 'USA Today' It stated that "U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel."