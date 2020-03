Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY.

AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST SINGLE-DAY JUMP SINCE THE OUTBREAK BEGAN WEEKS AGO.

AFTER SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY THAT SHE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, A DINNER SHE ATTENDED IN LUCKNOW HAS CAUSED A SCARE AMONG POLITICIANS ALL THE WAY TO DELHI, INCLUDING FOR PARLIAMENT AND THE PRESIDENT'S HOUSE.

THE BJP'S VASUNDHARA RAJE AND HER SON, MP DUSHYANT SINGH, WHO ATTENDED THE DINNER WHICH WAS ALSO ATTENDED BY KANIKA KAPOOR, HAVE GONE INTO SELF-QUARANTINE....AND OTHER NEWS