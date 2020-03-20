Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buffalo Strong: Rescues clear the Buffalo Animal Shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

Buffalo Strong: Rescues clear the Buffalo Animal Shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Buffalo Strong: Rescues clear the Buffalo Animal Shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

Buffalo Strong: Rescues clear the Buffalo Animal Shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

The City of Buffalo came together once again in crisis.

This time to clear all of the dogs from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

The coronavirus outbreak caused all city buildings to close, which included the shelter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.