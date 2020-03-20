Global  

Webster County residents react to first coronavirus case

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Residents react to the first coronavirus case confirmed in Webster County.
Case.

I spoke with some people who say after hearing of the county's first case of the virus, they are not panicking.

They knew it would eventually hit close to home...and now its in their backyard.

" i knew it was coming, i mean it's spreading everywhere."

Shoppers filled parking spots at grocery stores and restaurants.

Crowds scattered the downtown streets of mathiston...stocking up on groceries and all the while protecting themselves against the coronavirus.

The mississippi state health department confirmed webster county's first coronavirus case this morning.

"some residents told me they spray their cash and they wear gloves almost everywhere they go" but one resident said people are overreacting.

((sot)) "i think people need to buy up the essentials what they need to last them a couple weeks but there's some people out here that's going crazy and buying up months and months of supplies of stuff."

0:33-0:37 shane puckett- lives in webster county shane puckett works at a bread company in tennessee.

He said after making 1000 pieces of bread yesterday, today they're all gone.

(nats) dylan jackson said when he heard of the first coronavirus case in the county, he was surprised to see so many people outside.

"i just thought to be more safe about it.

There's people out here where they should be more inside."

Dylan jackson- lives in webster county 1:00-1:05 his employers are implementing safety procedures too by wearing gloves and washing their hands before dealing with each customer.

Neighbors said although theyre not




