KanikaKaCoronaCrime trends as netizens bash singer, create memes

While an FIR has been filed against singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow for negligence, social media is abuzz with criticism against the COVID-19 positive singer for hiding her travel history.

On Saturday, the hashtag #KanikaKaCoronaCrime started to trend on Twitter.

Netizens are also creating memes.

