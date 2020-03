Coronavirus cases in India cross 400, 80 districts under lockdown | Oneindia News

AS PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS HAUNTS THE ENTIRE WORLD, INDIA IS ALSO FIGHTING TO CONTAIN ANY COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19.

THE FRESH CONFIRMED CASES OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, TAMIL NADU AND BIHAR HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL IN INDIA OVER 400 WITH ATLEAST 7 DEATHS REPORTED.

ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH THE NO.

OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE REACHED TO ATLEAST 415.

ALL PASSENGER TRAIN AND INTER-STATE BUS SERVICES TILL MARCH 31 AND IMPOSE A LOCKDOWN IN 80 DISTRICTS.

NOIDA, GHAZIABAD & 13 OTHER UP DISTRICTS UNDER CORONA LOCKDOWN TILL MARCH 25.

EVEN CAB SERVICES OLA AND UBER HAVE SUSPENDED OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY IN LOCKDOWN CITIES.