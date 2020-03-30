Coronavirus: Health Ministry says 'no community transmission, only local' | Oneindia News

As the no.

Of cases in India have soared past 1000 with 29 dead, the Health Ministry SAID today THAT there IS No community transmission, only local transmission of #COVID19 in India SO FAR.

While the HOME SECRETARY HAS ASKED STATES/UTS TO DIRECT RESPECTIVE AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE FOOD, SHELTER FOR STRANDED WORKERS.

A group of 175 people from Delhi's Nizamuddin area are being tested for coronavirus in different hospitals amid worries that they may have been exposed to the infection at a gathering in a mosque that featured visitors from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.

THE FIRST OF THE THREE-WEEK LOCKDOWN ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAS IMPROVED THE AIR QUALITY BEYOND RECOGNITION, BUT GOING OUT FOR MORNING WALKS IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED #Lockdown21 #IndiaLockdown