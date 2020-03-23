Global  

Why Your Amazon Prime Delivery Will Be Delayed

Business Insider reports that Amazon Prime Shipments will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The service, which costs $120 annually, promises 1- or 2-day shipping for many products.

But customers ordering items deemed "non-essential" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are seeing month long delivery delays In a statement, Amazon said it was changing its logistics to keep associates safe.

