Why Your Amazon Prime Delivery Will Be Delayed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 weeks ago Why Your Amazon Prime Delivery Will Be Delayed Business Insider reports that Amazon Prime Shipments will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The service, which costs $120 annually, promises 1- or 2-day shipping for many products. But customers ordering items deemed "non-essential" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are seeing month long delivery delays In a statement, Amazon said it was changing its logistics to keep associates safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this touring spoon #1 RT @ButNotCarter: Helpful tip for everyone! Cancel your @amazon prime memberships, especially if you’re not using any streaming services. D… 2 hours ago koam kome fan page Anne Frank had to live in a cupboard for two years. I think you can survive for a month or two in your whole***ho… https://t.co/sBq11hdb0P 2 hours ago Aaron Helpful tip for everyone! Cancel your @amazon prime memberships, especially if you’re not using any streaming servi… https://t.co/lQD3XibyL0 4 hours ago Bartell Drugs If you’re stepping in to pick up your prescriptions, throw in some fun #Easter basket goodies to keep the whole fam… https://t.co/Fe8CJONELK 4 hours ago zachvivier Amazon saying we don't care if you have prime you'll get your package when we think it's fit even though you pay fo… https://t.co/YLeLTFchzw 5 hours ago Jacqueline Ⓥ @amazon while I completely understand delivery being slowed due to the unprecedented times we’re living in, I also… https://t.co/7jGOdJRv4G 10 hours ago Sai Ko Wun @Ross_Lent Amazon does that too. It's because they have everything at different warehouses but it can all get to yo… https://t.co/RxiGy3MirT 10 hours ago Amazon Help @sweetsilencer19 We certainly understand how important it is to receive your orders sooner. We're experiencing an i… https://t.co/cRtxGZ8TWu 10 hours ago