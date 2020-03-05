Global  

Amazon Prime Now and Other Delivery Services Hit With Delays Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon Prime Now and other delivery services are experiencing delays in some parts of the country as demands increase due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers are choosing to shop online to stock up on items as brick-and-mortar stores experience shortages.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus [Video]Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition [Video]Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition

The difference between how world leaders and President Donald Trump have responded to the Coronavirus outbreak couldn’t be more different.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published

