Neenah Family: 'We expected this to be over once we got the family back together'

BEGINNING OF THEYEAR..

SAID THEY DIDNOT EXPECT THEDISEASE TO SPREADOVER THE WORLD.THEY EVACUATEDCHINA TO ESCAPE THECORONAVIRUS ANDNOW THEY ARESEEING IT SPREADHERE IN WISCONSIN.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY SPOKE WITHTHEM ABOUT WHATTHEY LEARNED INCHINA THAT ISHELPING THEM KEEPSAFE HERE IN THE U-S.PKGSOT:"I expected it to be overwith once we got thefamily back together."IT WAS ONLY TWOMONTHS AGO.

WHENSAMUELS WIFE ANDTWO DAUGHTERSWERE TRYING TOAVOID THECORONAVIRUS WHILEIT SPREAD THROUGHCHINA..NATS "HOME VIDEO"IT WAS LONGJOURNEY THATINVOLVED A CHARTERFLIGHT BACK TO THEU-S AND LATER A TWOWEEK QUARANTINEAT TRAVIS AIRFORCEBASE.WHEN THEY WEREFINALLY REUNITED ..THEY WENT BACK TONEENAH HOPING THECOVID-19 THREATWAS BEHUND THEM.TAKE SOT:"We had multiple TVstations everydayupdating numbers.

It wasoverwhelming when Iwas there."I SPOKE WITH THEFAMILY ON A ZOOMVIDEO CALL WHILETHEY VISITED FAMILYIN PENNSYLVANIA.(TAKE SOT:"What would you say arethe biggest differencesbetween how Chinahandled the spreadversus the UnitedStates.?"People are different.

InChina to shut down awhole city with 11 millionpeople, you can do that.You can't really do thathere in the US."MANY BUILDINGS ARECLOSED ..

ANDHEALTH EXPERTS AREENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO STAYINSIDE.A SITUATION DAISYREMEMBERS ALL TOOWELL.(TAKE SOT:"When I was there herules are you pretty muchstay at home, but wecould go to grocerystore."UNLIKE LAST TIMEWHERE THEYEVACUATED ACOUNTRY WHERE THEDISEASE SPREAD .ALL THEY CAN DONOW IS STAY HOME ..THEY SAID SEEING ALLSTORES SHUT DOWNHERE ..

WAS A BIGSHOCK(TAKE SOT:"We took a short drivethrough the town we arein here on Saturday nightto go to a pharmacy andit was completely dead."THE BEST TRICK THEYHAD TO SAYING SAFEIN CHINA THAT THEYPLAN TO DO AGAIN.GOOD HYGIENE.(TAKE SOT:"Just stay at home withyour family and youshould be ok.

Wash yourhands try to avoidcrowds."RYAN CURRY ..

N-B-C26.THE ROTH FAMILYSAID THEY EXPECTTHIS TO LAST FORANOTHER TWO TOTHREE MONTHS.THEY SAY THEIRFAMILY IN CHINA ARESEEING STORES REOPEN AND THE VIRUSTHREAT GO DOWN.SO HERE'S A QU