Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump looks to reopen country in 'weeks'

Donald Trump looks to reopen country in 'weeks'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump looks to reopen country in 'weeks'

Donald Trump looks to reopen country in 'weeks'

President Donald Trump says it will be 'weeks, not months' until the US economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Trump was speaking at the second successive White House briefing that did not include America's top expert on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, following his clash with the president on the use of a malaria drug to treat Covid-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Speaking_Plain

This Got Me Thinking @Perri4health It isn't Trump's call to reopen the schools in Virginia. And the only person who looks like a fool is Donald Trump. 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.