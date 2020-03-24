Global  

Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir

Police in Srinagar, Kashmir are using drones to monitor residents movement during the COVID-19 lockdown and to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions imposed on them by the administration amid this pandemic.

Footage from Monday (March 23) shows a drone in action.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the closure of all establishments except those that provide essential services until March 31.

