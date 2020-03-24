Global  

Missouri Inmate Confirms COVID 19 Case (3-23-20)

Inmate at the western reception diagnostic center in st.

Joseph --has tested positive for the coronavirus good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

The announcement came in a news release by the missouri department of corrections late this afternoon as covid-19 officially hits buchanan county..

Kq2's jodie o'brien joins us now in studio with the details.

&lt;&lt; the release from the missouri department of corrections says the inmate had been incarcerated here in st.

Joseph since march 4th.

It says he was being monitored for respiratory issues and was isolated in a negative airflow chamber at the facility.

He was eventually transfered to a kansas city hospital just last friday -- more than two weeks after first showing symptoms. the release says no other offenders have had contact with him since march 4th and that staff wore personal protective equipment while in contact with him.

Prison administrators report no other positive covid-19 cases in the missouri department of corrections system.

Reporting in studio, jodie o'brien,




