Representatives Warn Postal Service ‘Will Not Survive’ Summer Unless It Gets Coronavirus Relief Funds now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published Representatives Warn Postal Service ‘Will Not Survive’ Summer Unless It Gets Coronavirus Relief Funds A Congresswoman warns that due to the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service could be gone by June if action isn’t taken. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

