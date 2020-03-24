Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

A Melbourne Zoo's worker dancing with a rainbow fan has gone viral after being caught on a live stream camera at the giraffe enclosure

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 21, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN SQUARE) (ZOOS VICTORIA - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ZOOSVICTORIA) (MUTE) 1.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF ZOOKEEPER DANCING AROUND AND WAVING FAN / ZOOKEEPER WALKING WITH TROLLEY / ZOOKEEPER GOING OUT FROM ENCLOSURE WITH TROLLEY / ZOOKEEPER CLOSING GATE MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 21, 2020) (ZOOSVICTORIA - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ZOOS VICTORIA) (MUTE) 2.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF GIRAFFES STANDING IN ENCLOSURE AND ZOOKEEPER DANCING AROUND WAVING FAN IN ANOTHER ENCLOSURE STORY: A zookeeper's impromptu solo routine with a rainbow fan was caught on a livestream camera at Australia's Melbourne Zoo on Saturday (March 21).

The moment was originally caught on a camera focused on the giraffe enclosure, with some social media users spotting the dance performance and posting the footage online.

The keeper, Adam, has become a viral sensation.

Zoos Victoria has launched a live streaming service so animal lovers can stay connected with some of their favourite wildlife from home, while the zoo is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamieON94964661

Jamie O'Neil I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam https://t.co/z362ZHQcrc 14 hours ago

freshRoots

Jeannine I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam https://t.co/MOsOsvoOkg 15 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam: https://t.co/dWNZ9Is5jF #Melbourne 15 hours ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam https://t.co/4rZrpq53cp #OddNews 16 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam: https://t.co/1vsnRgeIHX #Melbourne 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.