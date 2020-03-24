I like to move it: Australian zookeeper caught dancing on animal live cam

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 21, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN SQUARE) (ZOOS VICTORIA - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ZOOSVICTORIA) (MUTE) 1.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF ZOOKEEPER DANCING AROUND AND WAVING FAN / ZOOKEEPER WALKING WITH TROLLEY / ZOOKEEPER GOING OUT FROM ENCLOSURE WITH TROLLEY / ZOOKEEPER CLOSING GATE MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 21, 2020) (ZOOSVICTORIA - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ZOOS VICTORIA) (MUTE) 2.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF GIRAFFES STANDING IN ENCLOSURE AND ZOOKEEPER DANCING AROUND WAVING FAN IN ANOTHER ENCLOSURE STORY: A zookeeper's impromptu solo routine with a rainbow fan was caught on a livestream camera at Australia's Melbourne Zoo on Saturday (March 21).

The moment was originally caught on a camera focused on the giraffe enclosure, with some social media users spotting the dance performance and posting the footage online.

The keeper, Adam, has become a viral sensation.

Zoos Victoria has launched a live streaming service so animal lovers can stay connected with some of their favourite wildlife from home, while the zoo is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

