Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

TALAT CHEEMA RT @olympicchannel: The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, will “be rescheduled to a dat… 22 seconds ago

🐺I just want everything to get better 💗 RT @jodigralnick: BREAKING: “based on the information provided by the @WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have co… 51 seconds ago

. RT @BadmintonTalk: BREAKINGGG: IT'S OFFICIAL! The IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic… 59 seconds ago

Julio César León Luque Aplazados los Juegos Olímpicos: "... the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Game… https://t.co/s0ING5Kj0O 2 minutes ago

Heather Jordan⁷ (Heather J. Martinez) "In the present circumstances... the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020… https://t.co/2tlLq3WwnK 3 minutes ago

¨†¨メアリーこと月野マリア@ANZAセレニティ様御降臨ありがとうございます✨W有香氏激推し✨¨†¨ RT @KosonenHanna: The IOC President & the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Tokyo Olympic Games must be rescheduled to a date… 3 minutes ago

Taizo Braden RT @KITV4: #BREAKING: Committee said the Tokyo Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021" https://t.… 9 minutes ago