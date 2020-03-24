Global  

Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games&apos; 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.

Adam Reed reports.

