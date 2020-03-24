Starkville Decision

Global  

It will be business as usual in starkville... for the most part.

In a special called meeting this morning, the starkville board of alderman decided to continue with friday's resolution to limit the number of people in retail stores to 10.

During this morning's meeting, mayor lynn spruill proposed a new resolution that would close all city parks and non- essential businesses that work closely with the public, like barber shops and hair and nail salons.

The mayor's resolution would allow essential businesses like grocery stores, auto repair shops, and even some retail shops who provide curbside pickup to remain open.

The board did not agree on the mayor's resolution.

City leaders continue ask that citizens follow the "rule of ten" and practice good hygiene.




