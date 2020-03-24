2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:22s - Published 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be delayed for 'up to a year' due to coronavirus pandemic Japan’s NHK public television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach. 0

