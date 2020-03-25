COVID-19 tests not stolen

Global  

Tucson police slow to clear delivery man accused of burglary.
CLEAREST PICTURE OF WHAT THESTATE IS DOING TO HANDLE THEOUTBREAK.Steve: IT'S ARIZONA, IT'S BEEN ASTRUGGLE FOR MANY PEOPLE WORRIEDTO GET TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS.WHEN TUCSON POLICE POSTED THISALERT ON FACEBOOK, IT QUICKLYWENT VIRAL AND MADE HEADLINES.THEY POSTED SURVEILLANCE PHOTOSCLAIMING A MAN DISGUISED AS ADELIVERY DRIVER AND STOLECOVID-19 TESTS FROM A HEALTHCENTER.INVESTIGATOR DAVE BISCOBINGDISCOVERED NONE OF THAT IS TRUE.




