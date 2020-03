Free online options to help your student learn 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:42s - Published Free online options to help your student learn The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District closed all of its locations, but all resources are available online. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Free online options to help your student learn ACADEMIC ABILITY WHILE THEY'REAWAY FROM SCHOOL.NOW, WE'RE TRYING TO AVOID THESOCIAL DISTANCING SLIDE.TYPICALLY-- THE LIBRARY IS AGOOD PLACE TO BRUSH UP ON YOURKNOWLEDGE.ALL LOCATIONS ARE CLOSED...BUT YOU CAN STILL USE THEIRRESOURCES ONLINE...AND IT'S ALL FOR FREE!THIS CAN ALSO HELP YOURBUDGET..IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO CUT SOMEMONTHLY SUBSCRIPTIONS.ENTER THE BAR CODE FROM YOURLIBRARY CARD ONLINE...ANDYOU'LL HAVE ACCESS TO LEARNINGPROGRAMS, MOVIES, TV SHOWS,E-BOOKS, AND NEWSPAPERS.IF YOU DON'T HAVE A LIBRARYCARD...THE CLARK COUNTY LIBRARYDIGITIAL TEAM IS WORKING ON AWAY TO REGISTER FOR ANE-CARD...THOSE DETAILS HAVEN'T BEENWORKED OUT YET.HERE'S ANOTHER OPTION..."SOCRATES" IS A LAS VEGAS BASEDPROGRAM FOR REMOTE LEARNING.WITH LOCAL SCHOOLS BEINGCLOSED.....THEY ARE OFFERINGFREE COURSES FOR STUDENTS,ADMINISTRATORS AND PARENTSTHROUGH THE REST OF THE SCHOOLYEAR AND SUMMER.4:30 "WE HAVE HUNDREDS OFEDUCATIONAL VIDEOS ON ALL THEDIFFERENT TOPICS THAT WE COVERAND WE EVEN HAVE SCIENCE LABEXPERIMENTS FOR EXAMPLE THATTHEY CAN WATCH IN ORDER TOREINFORCE THEIR SKILLS IN THOSEWITH SOME OF THESE TOPICSBECAUSE WE MAY NOT REMEMBER 4THOR 5TH GRADE DIVISION QUITE ASWE WOULD LIKE TO."SOCRATES PROGRAMS ADJUSTSCONTENT TO MEET THE NEEDS OFEACH STUDENT....AND ARE ALIGNSWITH COMMON CORE STANDARDS.KM, 13 AN.WRAP//ADLIBSOME VALLEY CONSTRUCTIONWORKERS SAY THEY'RE





