Coronavirus home test delivery a ‘matter of days’ away

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, tells MPs that home-testing of Covid-19 could be reality in the UK within a week.

Public Health England says 3.5 million tests have been bought and will be available in the “near future”.

The tests will be made available firstly to NHS workers, to allow those testing negative to return to work.

