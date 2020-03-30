Global  

Prince of Wales out of self-isolation

The Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House has said.

Charles, 71, had developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and self-isolated at his Scottish home of Birkhall for seven days after receiving the positive test result last Tuesday.

