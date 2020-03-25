Global  

Prince Charles Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles Positive For Coronavirus

England's Prince Charles is 71-year-old and the current heir to the British throne.

Today, news broke that the Prince has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health.

He is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms, according to Reuters.

His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.

A royal source was advised the condition was unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Charles has spoken to both Queen Elizabeth and to his sons, Prince William and Harry.

Prince Charles Positive For Coronavirus

