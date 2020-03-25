COVID-19: Kenyan fashion designer makes, dsitributes free masks in Kibera slum

Global  

As the worldwide cases for coronavirus cross 400,000 Kenyan Fashion Designer David Avido is making masks for people lining in slums in his neighbourhood.

David is manufacturing and distributing the masks made of cloth with striking prints.

The 24-year-old designer educates people on how to practice social distancing and hopes his masks prevent contagion.

However, medical experts suggest the mask David manufactures is not the recommended one.

Hand sanitizers and masks in Kenya are already running out.

