Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenna Dewan felt calm during baby's birth

Jenna Dewan felt calm during baby's birth

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Jenna Dewan felt calm during baby's birth

Jenna Dewan felt calm during baby's birth

Jenna Dewan felt calm during baby's birth The 'Step Up' star - who is already a mum to Everly, six, who she has with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - welcomed son Callum into the world a few weeks ago with her fiancé Steve Kazee and admits she was able to "enjoy" the birth a bit more because she knew what to expect.

She told People magazine: She continued: Jenna had asked Steve to be on hand to play 'The Devi Prayer,' which is a 20 minute Sanskrit prayer that helps with meditation and relaxation, if she needed it and she ended up giving birth with the calming sound in the background.

She explained: She added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.