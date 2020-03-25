Global  

Coronavirus Update: LI Woman Diagnosed With COVID-19 Looks To Future With Other Survivors

Coronavirus Update: LI Woman Diagnosed With COVID-19 Looks To Future With Other Survivors

Coronavirus Update: LI Woman Diagnosed With COVID-19 Looks To Future With Other Survivors

A Long Island mother, one of the first diagnosed with the coronavirus, has been keeping a video diary.

Now, she's looking to the future with big plans for other COVID-19 survivors; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

