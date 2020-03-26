Global  

$2 tln U.S. stimulus fails to lift global stocks

$2 tln U.S. stimulus fails to lift global stocks

$2 tln U.S. stimulus fails to lift global stocks

The U.S. has a $2 trillion stimulus package, but that wasn&apos;t enough to lift global stock markets Thursday.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

