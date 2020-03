57-year-old woman dies from coronavirus complications, according to medical examiner

THANKS FOR JOINING US.SADLY,ANOTHER PERSON IN OUR AREA HASDIED FROM COVID-19.

THEMILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICALEXAMINER SAYS 57-YEAR-OLDSHEILA STATEN FROM WEST ALLISPASSED AWAY.

THAT NOW PUTSWISCONSIN'S CORONAVIRUS DEATHTOLL AT 8 -- WITH 655CONFIRMED CASES -- 343 INMILWAUKEE COUNTY.SHEILA STATEN SPENT A WEEK INTHE HOSPITAL BEFORE SHE PASSED.BEN JORDAN REPORTS FROM WESTALLIS WITH WHAT WE KNOW ABOUTTHIS WOMAN'S ILLNESS.THE MEDICAL EXAMINER'S OFFICESAYS SHEILA STATEN DEVELOPED AFEVER AND COUGH AND ONE WEEKAGO SHE WAS ADMITTED TO THEHOSPITAL AND DIAGNOSED WITHCORONAVIRUS.(VO) THE M-E SAYSSTATEN SAW A CAREGIVER IN THECOMMUNITY EARLIER, BUT SHE DIDNOT IMPROVE.

AUTHORITIES SAYSTATEN WAS ON A VENTILATORAFTER DEVELOPING ACUTERESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROMEKNOWN AS 'ARDS'.

THAT CAUSESFLUID TO LEAK INTO THE LUNGSMAKING BREATHING DIFFICULT TOIMPOSSIBLE.

CORONAVIRUS ALSOCAUSED HER TO SUFFER FROMKIDNEY FAILURE.

HER FAMILYTOLD THE M-E THAT SHE WASMARRIED - AND THROUGHOUT HERTIME AT FROEDTERT, SHE WAS NOTALLOWED TO HAVE ANY VISITORS.STATEN'S DAUGHTER TOLDAUTHORITIES THAT HER MOTHERTRAVELED TO TEXAS AND ARKANSASA FEW WEEKS AGO, BUT SHE WASNOT AWARE OF COMING IN CONTACTWITH (BEN TAG)THE MEDICALEXAMINER'S OFFICE SAYS THISWOMAN HAD SERIOUS PREEXISTINGHEALTH CONDITIONS .

REPORTINGIN WEST ALLIS, BEN JORDAN,TMJ4 NEWS.THANK YOU, BEN.

AS WEMENTIONED... SEVEN OTHERPEOPLE IN WISCONSIN HAVE DIEDFROM CORONAVIRUS.

FIVE OFTHOSE ARE IN MILWAUKEE COUNTY-- INCLUDING 60-YEAR-OLD RALPHDAVIS -- 54-YEAR OLD RODERICKCRAPE --FORMER MILWAUKEEPOLICE LIEUTENANT LENARD WELLS-- AND 66-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCERILEY.WE ALSO KNOW ONE OF THEVICTIM'S WAS A WOMAN IN HER70'S FROM DANE COUNTY -- AND AMAN IN HIS 50'S FROM FOND DULAC COUNTY.ALSO, ACROSS THEU.S. -- THERE ARE NEARLY 70-THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES --AND MORE THAN A THOUSANDDEATHS.IT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTETHAT MORE THAN 100-THOUSANDPEOPLE WORLDWIDE HAVECONTRACTED THE VIRUS ANDRECOVERED.