Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner In New Video 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:10s - Published Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner In New Video Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner are dissed by Kim Kardashian in a new video. Plus, Kylie Jenner donates $1,000,000 million dollars to help doctors during this crazy time. 0

