Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kathy Griffin Has Bad Coronavirus Symptoms

Kathy Griffin Has Bad Coronavirus Symptoms

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Kathy Griffin Has Bad Coronavirus Symptoms
Get well soon!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

patina626

Martina Patrick RT @USATODAY: The comedian, 59, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she's been sent to a "COVID-19 isolation ward in a major hospital ER" af… 37 seconds ago

TurkerNational

Kristy Milland, MA Kathy Griffin in Coronavirus Isolation Ward, Can't Get Tested | https://t.co/RUJKmxqUSC https://t.co/qCCJCqwiHq 1 minute ago

_1BUV

💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥 It has been almost three years since CNN fired #Kathy #Griffin for posing in a photo holding President #Trump's blo… https://t.co/OYbi9023NB 2 minutes ago

2k7man88

Steve I RT @ItoniLl: Kathy Griffin slams Trump on coronavirus testing, claims hospital check for ‘painful symptoms’ https://t.co/wyZuCniuoJ Kathy… 3 minutes ago

politcoexptruth

Politcoexptruth 🇺🇸 Kathy Griffin rushed to hospital with 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms- but wasn't tested… https://t.co/51SbIeuSqu 6 minutes ago

itstylernicole

Tyler Nicole RT @WorldOfWonder: Kathy Griffin Hospitalized with "Unbearably Painful Symptoms"(But Unable to Get Coronavirus Test) https://t.co/PFDhHEKwds 6 minutes ago

jopalal

J. L. Palacios RT @HuffPost: Kathy Griffin said she was denied a coronavirus test despite her “unbearably painful” symptoms and called out Donald Trump fo… 12 minutes ago

NeonNettle

Neon Nettle Kathy Griffin hospitalized, says she has “unbearably painful” coronavirus symptoms and blames Trump READ MORE: https://t.co/oHdRAlXegV 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.