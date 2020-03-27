Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Sun & clouds are expected today with above normal high temps close to 50.

Easterly winds will keep it cooler by the Lake.

Showers look to move in overnight tonight with a low of 35.

A big storm system will move through over the weekend with occasional rain and gusty winds.

A few thunderstorms are possible along with locally heavy rain in excess of 1.00".

Gusty easterly winds will also have the potential to produce lakeshore flooding & ice shoves.

Highs will be in the upper-40s both days, though cooler lakeside on Saturday.

Quiet weather returns next week as March goes out like a lamb.