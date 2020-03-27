Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM's senior adviser rushes off after Johnson's positive test

PM's senior adviser rushes off after Johnson's positive test

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
PM's senior adviser rushes off after Johnson's positive test

PM's senior adviser rushes off after Johnson's positive test

Dominic Cummings was seen running away from Downing Street after the PM tested positive for coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PM's senior adviser rushes off after Johnson's positive test

Footage filmed by the BBC showed Cummings running away after leaving the prime minister's residence in London.

Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday (March 26) and received the positive result at around midnight.

He is currently self-isolating at his residence but said he would still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.