Coronavirus: Actor Maanvi Gagroo's 7 tips for getting through lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:29s - Published
Actor Maanvi Gagroo gives 7 tips for getting through COVID-19 lockdown.

Household chores topped her list among others.

She suggested everyone to divide the chores throughout the week.

Maanvi also suggested people to fulfill their film and book bucket list during the lockdown.

She also asked everyone to stay away from social media.

Watch the full video to for more details.

