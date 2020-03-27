Dyson Designs New Ventilator
to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients James Dyson, billionaire founder of the well-known
vacuum manufacturer, Dyson, recently confirmed
the creation of an entirely new ventilator.
Dubbed the “CoVent,” Dyson designed the
ventilator in just 10 days after being asked by U.K.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get involved.
Healthcare workers across the U.K. and
the world are currently facing a shortage of
ventilators amid an influx of COVID-19 patients.
According to Dyson,
the “CoVent”
will “address the
specific needs”
of coronavirus patients.
The machines are also designed to be
made “quickly, efficiently and at volume,” which is
vital to a “meaningful and timely response”
to the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the company said ventilators would be
ready by early April, but a specific date was not provided.
The first 10,000 units will go to the
U.K.’s National Health Service, with
an additional 5,000 ventilators to be
donated to international efforts.