Tele-health and mental health during coronavirus outbreak

Ben williams is a clinical mental health counselor in lane county.

He joins me live by skype right now.

As a therapist, what has your experience been so far since this outbreak first started, as far as you the therapist and what you're seeing from your clients?

As you switch to tele-health, how have you seen this affect your day-to- day work?

Are clients hesitant?

For the appointments you've taken through tele- health, what's that dynamic like compared to seeing them in person?

You're also sometimes on-call for emergency mental health crises.

How are you handling those situations when it involves going into local hospitals where there could also be covid-19 patients?

What advice do you have for people struggling through this