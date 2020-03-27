General Motors And Ventec Partner To Make Critically Needed Ventilators

As hospitals confront a critical shortage of ventilators due to the novel coronavirus, GM is stepping up.

GM announced they will be retooling a plant in Indiana to manufacture ventilators with Ventec Life Systems. The partnership has the potential to increase capacity to more than 10,000 ventilators per month.

GM also said that it would be producing surgical masks at a plant in Michigan.

According to Business Insider, the new ventilators are FDA approved and could begin shipping next month.