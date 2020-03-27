Little Mix star Perrie Edwards hated doing the 'big notes' The 'Woman Like' hitmaker has revealed that she and her bandmates - Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - no longer have a "routine" for picking which member sings what part of their songs and it's now a "free-for-all".

And she confessed that she is glad she now gets to sing in a "lower pitch", which she has always preferred.

In an interview with the BBC, she said: She added: Perrie admitted that it's difficult being pop stars and a girl group because people assume they don't work as hard.

She insisted: