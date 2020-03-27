Breaking News: Trump Orders GM to Build Ventilators now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:44s - Published Breaking News: Trump Orders GM to Build Ventilators President Trump announced Friday that he will invoke the Defense Production Act "to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators." In a statement, he said the contracting process with the automaker was not moving quickly enough. 0

