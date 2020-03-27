Breaking News: Trump Orders GM to Build Ventilators

Global  

President Trump announced Friday that he will invoke the Defense Production Act "to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators." In a statement, he said the contracting process with the automaker was not moving quickly enough.

