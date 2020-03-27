Coronavirus Update: 3-D Printing Company Producing Face Shields For Healthcare Workers 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published Coronavirus Update: 3-D Printing Company Producing Face Shields For Healthcare Workers A 3-D printing company in Brooklyn has turned its New York space into an assembly line for face shield production for healthcare workers; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. 0

