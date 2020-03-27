Global  

4 dead in Holland America cruise ship

4 dead in Holland America cruise ship
Four passengers have died aboard a Holland America cruise.
Tweets about this

LisaLovesHumans

Lisa Love 🗽STAY HOME + WASH with SOAP X 20secs 4 Dead on Holland Cruise Lines. Denied Port and entry through Panama Only healthy passengers are being transferred… https://t.co/r9LgtlIult 50 seconds ago

rehmanikaki

rehmanikaki RT @CNN: At least four people have died on the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam, where two individuals have tested positive for the coro… 1 minute ago

7711irwin

T.Manvi RT @NastyWomanSammi: 🔈Four dead, 138 sick on Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise in limbo amid coronavirus crisis 🔈Lets hope their leader d… 1 minute ago

Auburn1James

james s RT @sandyaschneider: BREAKING: Holland America Cruise Ship with a total of 1,829 passengers, many who are very sick and 4 who are dead head… 1 minute ago

ultimateshamym

Shamalot RT @people: 4 Dead, 138 Sick with Coronavirus Symptoms Aboard Holland America Cruise Ship https://t.co/p3tj1ZIGhj 2 minutes ago

sandyaschneider

Sandy Schneider BREAKING: Holland America Cruise Ship with a total of 1,829 passengers, many who are very sick and 4 who are dead h… https://t.co/8l7W4fcn4g 3 minutes ago

HopefulPatriots

SaySomething RT @Sam2323_43433: 4 Passengers On Holland America Line Cruise Ship Confirmed Dead From COVID-19 ✝️✝️ The Ship Witch Is Carrying 1,243 Pas… 3 minutes ago

jdf754

jdf26downthelane Four dead on Holland America ship on way to Port Everglades - South Florida Sun-Sentinel Who goes on a cruise rn? https://t.co/fpWbxEGIbW 6 minutes ago

