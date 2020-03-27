Trump Snaps At Reporter: 'Don't Be A Cutie-Pie'



Tweets about this Jeff Green RT @realTuckFrumper: Trump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/YZQxqMPSvA 35 minutes ago Drunkenhausfrau RT @Hope012015: Trump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/oGYyGQmfDm via @NicoleJames 46 minutes ago #TuckFrump Trump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/YZQxqMPSvA 1 hour ago Kenny_ANTI_gop Trump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/oGYyGQmfDm via @NicoleJames 1 hour ago Maria LeBar Trump SNAPS at "Terrible Reporter" for Sensationalist Questions https://t.co/5emhuUYlEK via @YouTube 2 hours ago Al Preston Trump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/gGIWNoN4t7 via @NicoleJames 2 hours ago Katie RT @girlsreallyrule: Trump snaps at a reporter who asks him if his Easter timeline is based on his poltiical interests. He says the media w… 2 hours ago Larry Underwood #CutiePieTrump Snaps at ABC Reporter Over Ventilator Question, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie!’ https://t.co/FxbZSomlgR via @NicoleJames 2 hours ago